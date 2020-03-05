Shaken & Stirred: Bond Blockbuster “No Time To Die” Delayed Until NOVEMBER Over Coronavirus Concerns

After careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, MGM, Universal and famed Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli delayed highly anticipated Bond blockbuster “No Time To Die” (starring our girl Lashana Lynch) until November 2020 over Coronavirus concerns in a dicey decision that shook up the film industry.

Aside from concerns over theater audiences, they pointed to countries with banned or restricted large public gatherings (China, Italy, France, Switzerland, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea) which contributed to 38% of the total global earnings for the last Bond movie, 2015’s “Spectre.”

Publicity tours for the movie have already been canceled in China, South Korea and Japan with more expected at a hysterical time when we’re all scrambling to understand the deadly virus that threatens to disrupt every aspect of our lives in 2020.

So, far now, all we can do is listen to health professionals (and continue to WASH OUR HANDS) while waiting for the latest exciting chapter in the franchise where Bond’s mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected

Peep the trailer below (if you haven’t already):

Oh, and while you’re here, check out this exclusive behind-the-scenes look from acclaimed Director Cary Joji Fukunaga that should hold you over until November.