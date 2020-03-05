Felon Bae Jeremy Meeks Joins Vivica A. Foxx, Tamar Braxton, Rotimi & MORE In Explosive ‘True To The Game 2’ Trailer [VIDEO]

We teased you with the early clips a few weeks back, but the official trailer for “True To The Game 2” is here! Check it out below:

‘TRUE TO THE GAME 2,” stars Vivica A. Fox, Andra Fuller, Jeremy Meeks and Erica Peebles. The film is a follow-up to the classic urban novel by Teri Woods and features some of your faves: Rotimi, Lil Mama, Tamar Braxton, Waka Flocka, Bernice Burgos, Faith Evans, Juliet “Juju” Cee and more. We love a good street flick!

In theaters Spring 2020.

@truetothegamemovie