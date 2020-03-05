Nicki Minaj’s Husband Pleads Not Guilty To Failing To Register As A Sex Offender; Freed On $100K Bail (Exclusive Details)

Nicki Minaj’s husband plans to fight his felony charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

Kenneth Petty, 41, appeared in Los Angeles Federal Court Wednesday for his arraignment on one count of failing to register himself under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Petty was freed on a $100,000 bond, and his trial is now scheduled for April 28, 2020, in Los Angeles. Petty’s pop star wife hasn’t yet commented on her husband’s felony charge.

Under the terms of his bail, he’s not allowed to leave Southern California for any reason and has to submit to electronic monitoring, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Petty was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree back in 1995, and under the terms of his sex offender status, if he moves he is required to register with authorities in his new state so he can be monitored.

The feds said Petty had been living with Minaj in Los Angeles from July to November 2019, and authorities discovered the lapse when the Los Angeles Police Department pulled him over late last year, arresting and charging him with failure to register. He was freed on $20,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in that case March 6.

But Petty still did not register – the feds said – and last week, a federal grand jury indicted him over it. If he’s convicted, he could spend up to a decade behind bars.