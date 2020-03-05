WiFi Lit: Netflix Finally Drops The Trailer For The Highly-Anticipated Season 3 Of ‘Ozark’ [Video]

Netflix releases the trailer for season 3 of fan-favorite series 'Ozark'
- By Bossip Staff
If you’re like us then you’ve been waiting for a very long time wondering what the hell was going to happen to the shady-a$$ Byrde family after Marty and Wendy put themselves on the hot seat following the events of the season 2 finale. No spoilers. Go watch it.
Anyway, Netflix has announced that the series will return on March 27 and today the streaming giant released the trailer and OMG HOLY S#!T WOWWWWW!
Press play below.
We might the whole season on the first day. How bout you?
