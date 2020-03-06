Somebody Lying: A Gallery Of Short Men Who Women Lust After

1 of 9 ❯ ❮

If you go to any social media account you’ll see any number of people who lust after men who have two things: beards and height. If you look at the most lusted after men on the internet they’re either very tall or they have these luxurious beards that get the ladies going. There are even whole Twitter and Instagram accounts dedicated to their delectability. It’s so bad that the short men around us sometimes feel looked over *snicker* because they lack the range. Well, fret not short fellas. There are plenty of men out there who still get ladies’ attention even though they aren’t tall enough to ride the ride. Maybe money has something to do with it, we’ll give you that. Maybe if they were broke nobody would pay attention. That doesn’t really matter, though, because they are getting attention. So fellas, consider this an inspirational pick-me-up to help you feel like you, too, can go out there and get lusted after. Hit the flit to see who made the cut.

Da Baby – He’s a relatively short man and women love giving him all the attention. As soon as he popped up on the scene, he was getting all the women’s attention. Then he opened his mouth and started talking and the attention only got bigger. He is a total heartthrob even though a lot of people close to him tower over him.

Bruno Mars – Maybe it’s the hair. Maybe it’s the singing. Whatever the case, Bruno Mars is really out here getting the ladies soggy for his attention. He just has the swag of a million suns. It’s quite amazing to watch.

View this post on Instagram Keep Hustlin’! Ya’ not done yet! #NoteToSelf #JustGettinStarted A post shared by Larenz Tate (@larenztate) on Mar 2, 2020 at 4:35pm PST Larenz Tate – When Black don’t crack, age don’t matter. At least that’s the general consensus with Mr. Tate. He’s been getting lusted over for 30 years now and is showing no signs of slowing down.

View this post on Instagram @fashionnovamen “Chillin” A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on Jan 23, 2020 at 8:57pm PST Bow Wow – He’s been a heartthrob since he was a tiny tot and starring in basketball movies. Now he’s somewhat of a clownish figure but he still pulls his fair share of baddies across the board. If they like it, we love it.

View this post on Instagram Still grinding….Nightly Comedy Workouts…. #Focused #LiveLoveLaugh #ComedicRockStarShit #Hour#7 A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Mar 5, 2020 at 9:27pm PST Kevin Hart – K. Hart is one of the biggest stars in all the world. He’s also barely over five feet tall. His shortness is even part of his whole entire identity and comedy gimmick. We get it. We also know that the ladies love him. If you didn’t know, just look at the times his marria*loses signal*

