Egypt Ain’t The Only One! Pepa’s Niece Tee Tee Gets Engaged To Her Sweet Swirly Boo Shawn

Sweet swirl love is in the air! “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis said yes to her boo thang Shawn Rogers who popped the question on Saturday, February 29th. The proposal is set to air on an upcoming episode of the show.

The engagement took place in Los Angeles, California a few weeks ago. Tee Tee’s boyfriend Shawn Rogers got down on one knee to propose. Many of y’all may know Tee Tee as the niece of Sandra “Pepa” Denton from Salt-N-Pepa and cousin to Egypt Criss. All three star on WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop.” The proposal will be featured in an upcoming episode of WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop,” giving fans an inside look at the special moment.

Have a closer look at Tee Tee’s engagement ring below:

Do you think Tee Tee will have less time to criticize Egypt’s fiance Sam now that she’s going to be busy planning her own wedding?