Clown Came Back To Bite: Viral Ice Cream Licker Sentenced To 30 Days In Jail

A Texas man who thought it’d be cute to lick ice cream at a local store and put back the contaminated product is facing the consequences. Back in August, 24-year-old D’Adrien Anderson went viral when he uploaded a video of himself slobbering over a pint of Bluebell ice cream and putting it back at a Port Arthur, Texas Walmart. The deplorable act sparked an online trend and several copycats participated at their local stores.

Yahoo Lifestyle reports that Anderson has been sentenced to 30 days in jail. He’s also been fined $1,000, will serve 100 hours of community service and will pay $1,565 to Blue Bell Creameries, which replaced all the ice cream in the display case as a health precaution. He will also serve 100 hours of community service.

A representative of Blue Bell Creameries told Yahoo Lifestyle;

“The safety of our ice cream is our highest priority, and we take tampering with our products very seriously. We are pleased to see this matter has been resolved”.

Anderson has begun serving his sentence.

After his initial arrest for the viral prank, he told 12NewsNow that he actually went back and paid for the ice cream and regretted the stunt because it cost him his job.