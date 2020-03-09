BossipSteals: Never Leave Your Cocktail Behind With This Portable Water Infuser

Stay hydrated, they said. It will improve your skin and your overall health, they said.

But having to chug so much water a day is boring and repetitive, and sometimes even feels like an unbearable chore. A good trick would be to infuse your water bottle with fruit, but who has the time to actually cut and squeeze every time?

The Pressa Bottle was designed to solve that very problem. Voted as one of the best water bottles by CNET, Pressa lets you enjoy flavored drinks anytime with its intuitive design. All you have to do is remove the lid, add the fruits and vegetables you want to mix with your water, and use the patented Twist N’ Press tool to press and squeeze the ingredients in a jiffy. And voila, you have fruit and veggie-infused water in an instant!

Here’s how it works:

The Pressa Bottle can hold up to 24 fl.oz of liquid and is reusable, BPA-free, and dishwasher safe. It only measures 10.5-inches in height, allowing you to tote it around anywhere you go.

Usually retailing for $39.99, you can now snag it on sale for only $32.99 — a savings of 17 percent.

Pressa Bottle: Water Bottle + Built-In Juicer (Pink/Glass) – $32.99 See Deal

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.