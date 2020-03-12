BossipSteals: Grab $130 Sony Wireless Headphones for $60 Today

Let’s cut to the chase: you want to get your hands (and ears) on a pair of high-quality Sony headphones, but they typically cost an arm and a leg. But guess what? Today’s #BossipSteals give you a chance to score a pair of Sony MDR-XB650BT Extra Bass for half the original price!

These bad boys, although refurbished, are as good as new. They feature heavy-hitting bass lines and dropping beats, allowing you to enjoy your DaBaby and Roddy Ricch playlists in stunning clarity. Just put them on, and you’ll immediately feel like you’re having a live concert experience.

With Bluetooth and NFC built-in, you can connect and stream music with absolute ease. They’re also outfitted with an impressive battery life that delivers up to 30 hours of continuous playback, something unheard of in most headphones on the market today. Plus, they have a self-adjusting headband and soft, cushioned earcups for comfortable, all-day wear.

For a limited time, you can snag a pair of the Sony MDR-XB650BT Extra Bass Wireless Headphones for only $59.99. That’s a 53 percent discount from the original cost of $129.99.

Sony MDR-XB650BT Extra Bass™ Wireless Headphones – Black (Open Box) – $59.99 See Deal

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.