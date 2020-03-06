The Real: Loni Love Sheds Tears Because She Grew Up Eating Struggle Meals [Video]

Loni Love is a WW (formerly Weight Watcher) ambassador and while she was recording an AD segment on The Real, she burst into tears reflecting on her diet before she discovered a healthier way to eat. The emotional moment had a lot of people chatting. The comedienne has been open about her weight loss journey and now she’s revealing that memories of growing up on a poor make her sad now that she knows better.

“Let me tell y’all, I did not know how to eat. Growing up in the projects, we just had to eat what we could. I know it sounds funny, but a lot of women in the African-American community, we don’t know how to eat because we grew up that way. So I’m trying to tell y’all, thank you to WW, because we wanted to do this to help our brothers and sisters — everybody, but I see y’all. I see y’all at my comedy shows and you’re like, ‘We need to get healthier,’ and that’s the reason we’re doing this. It’s just to make y’all aware of what’s happening in the community. You can eat and not starve and you can still lose weight. That’s the reason we’re doing this.”

Loni then broke down WW’s points system and revealed what she usually eats in a day.

See Loni’s comments for yourself, at the 6:35 mark.

Can YOU relate to Loni’s struggle meal childhood?