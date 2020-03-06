To Freedom! An Emotional Shannade Clermont Walks FREE From Federal Prison

Shannade Clermont, the twin who served time after making fraudulent charges to a deceased man’s accounts, is finally free.

The emotional release was captured and posted to the official Clermont Twins’ Instagram account and she looked freedom-ready. Shannade, wearing blonde hair, a white waffled bomber jacket and red duffle bag approached a bus full of eager folks ready to reunite with their loved ones at her release. You can see her face tense up, ready to shed tears while she figures out how to board the vehicle, then she lets it all out.

Hit play to watch the emotional reunion.

While locked away, Clermont let fans know she was taking the sentence seriously and using the time to “detox”. The 25-year-old turned herself in to serve her 1-year sentence for prostitution and committing fraud on June 4 to the Dublin Federal Correctional Institute outside of Oakland, CA.

