BossipCare: 10 Burning Questions About The Coronavirus

We’re all embroiled in misinformation-plagued Coronavirus hysteria that’s spreading faster than the actual virus, especially on social media, where all sorts of loud and wrong information is making an already stressful situation even worse.

At some point, Facebook became the single biggest epicenter of stupidity on Earth that continues to pump out sick, twisted conspiracy theories to millions of gullible people across the world.

But, luckily, you have us to sort through the truth, myths and LIES about the ever-evolving virus with these burning questions.

1. Is the Coronavirus really deadly? Or just a more aggressive Flu? Well, it’s complicated but, according to recently released data, only 2-3% of those infected have actually died.

Notable facts: 80% of cases are mild and 2/3 of China’s cases have recovered.

*Patients over 50 or with pre-existing medical conditions like diabetes and heart disease have the greatest risk of experiencing severe complications that require hospitalization.

2. Can you use Tito’s Handmade Vodka to make hand sanitizer? No, you absolutely cannot.

The CDC recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Tito’s is only 40% alcohol.

Tito’s: “We are not a substitute for hand sanitizer” Everclear: “Buddy, we’ll be whatever you want us to be. Alcoholic beverage spike, disinfectant, lighter fluid, race fuel, carb cleaner, industrial solvent, paint thinner, nail polish remover, brake clean, toilet bowl cle https://t.co/Bz7hVBTwUR — Casey Troyer (@casey_troyer) March 5, 2020

3. OK, what about the leading cause of scandalous college shenanigans EVERCLEAR? Welllll, it’s 95% alcohol so, in theory, YES but it’s effectiveness against the virus isn’t actually known (yet).

4. Should you avoid eating Chinese food until the virus is under control? Listen, if you boycott General Tso’s chicken to avoid catching the Coronavirus you’re being irrationally racist and xenophobic.

There’s no connection between American Chinese cuisine and the outbreak in China.

5. Is there a link between Corona beer and the Coronavirus? If you believe this, you might actually be dumb No, there’s not. Not even the littlest of bits.

My local Walmart is out of every kind of beer, except corona (and other Mexican beers) #coronaviruswashington (I live in a town of morons) pic.twitter.com/4vfWDPQOYO — Jon (@notjustjon) March 3, 2020

6. Are hair weaves and wigs from China being contaminated with the virus? No, they’re not and, if you believe they are, you deserve to walk around with Celie braids until the hysteria dies down.

7. Do surgical masks protect you from the virus? They actually don’t.

‘The reality is [surgical masks] don’t really provide us with protection.’ — This surgeon is breaking down the misconceptions about surgical masks and who they’re actually helping pic.twitter.com/MEvsQM4taJ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 2, 2020

In fact, they only protect people from your germs.

8. Is the virus a combination of SARS and AIDS (that damages both the lungs and immune systems) as Chinese doctors who recently conducted autopsies suggested?

That’s certainly what’s highlighted in this viral tweet that links to a potentially unreliable Chinese site.

⚠️Chinese doctors say autopsies of #coronavirus victims suggest that #COVID19 is “like a combination of #SARS and #AIDS as it damages both the lungs and immune systems,” and can cause “irreversible” lung damage even if the patient survives.@thespybriefhttps://t.co/bmnu8VIf0S — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) March 5, 2020

9. Can Cannabis protect you or cure the virus? Absolutely not.

10. Does garlic protect you from the virus? No.

There is *no evidence* that garlic, water, vitamin C, essential oils, colloidal silver, or steroids will protect you from coronavirus, no matter what you read on the internet https://t.co/ffzyJ8xK3S — CNN (@CNN) March 5, 2020

Oh, and one more very important message before we go: