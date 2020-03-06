Pleasure P arrested for battery of female Checkers employee over $60 order
Petty Ricky: Pleasure P Arrested After Allegedly Accosting Female Checkers Employee Over $60 Burger Beef
Things went left for former Pretty Ricky star Pleasure P while he was trying to get his grub on in the late night/early morning.
According to TMZ, P was at a Checkers in Miami Gardens at 5:15am ordering $60 worth of food when he was arrested for shoving a female employee in the chest in through the drive-thru window.
The incident began when P became irate and began yelling at the woman over the intercom when there was something wrong with his large order. The woman claims that he continued yelling as he pulled around to the window where he got out car and walked up to her on foot. She says that P gave her the money and she gave him his food and that’s when he “pushed her intentionally with malicious intent in the chest with the food he received”.
When the police showed up to question P he claimed there was an argument and he threw his food but not at the woman. The Checkers employees said that was BS and vouched for their co-worker. The police report says P reeked of alcohol and there was food all over the ground inside the drive-thru.
P was arrested and charged with simple battery and was released on $1,500 bond.
He took to Instagram to present his side of the story.
View this post on Instagram
moving forward we are definitely gonna look into revealing the truth in this situation. This will not go the way they think this is gonna go. I was wrongfully arrested, instead of checkers having better customer service and correcting my order. food was Thrown at me and the staff was very disrespectful. I asked for a refund and she refused to refund me. Like anybody i became upset but not to the point where i got physical with anyone. I think me being in my position, i should have just let her keep the 60 dollars even tho my order wasn’t correct. But hey you live and you learn. Action will be taken on this employee, the officer who wrongfully arrested me will be investigated and my lawyers will be in contact with @checkersrallys Get your tickets to the millennium tour and go get that new pretty ricky single body! Have a blessed day
Thoughts?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.