Petty Ricky: Pleasure P Arrested After Allegedly Accosting Female Checkers Employee Over $60 Burger Beef

Things went left for former Pretty Ricky star Pleasure P while he was trying to get his grub on in the late night/early morning.

According to TMZ, P was at a Checkers in Miami Gardens at 5:15am ordering $60 worth of food when he was arrested for shoving a female employee in the chest in through the drive-thru window.

The incident began when P became irate and began yelling at the woman over the intercom when there was something wrong with his large order. The woman claims that he continued yelling as he pulled around to the window where he got out car and walked up to her on foot. She says that P gave her the money and she gave him his food and that’s when he “pushed her intentionally with malicious intent in the chest with the food he received”.

When the police showed up to question P he claimed there was an argument and he threw his food but not at the woman. The Checkers employees said that was BS and vouched for their co-worker. The police report says P reeked of alcohol and there was food all over the ground inside the drive-thru.

P was arrested and charged with simple battery and was released on $1,500 bond.

He took to Instagram to present his side of the story.

