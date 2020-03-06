2,773 People Are Under Coronavirus Quarantines In New York City

WELP!

If you’re already spooked about the coronavirus calamity then this news won’t help.

The New York Times is reporting that nearly 3,000 people have been quarantined in New York City. To date, there are only 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State but The City Department of Health is keeping tabs on 2,773 New Yorkers currently in home isolation, most of them in self-quarantine.

City officials confirmed that the individuals recently visited five countries where the outbreak has been most severe: China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan. Those quarantined could face fines of between $200 and $2,000 per day in the city and up to $2,000 per incident elsewhere or jail time if they leave their homes.

Officials said the people under quarantine were subject to unannounced spot checks several times a week, with some conducted by the “health police.” Three new coronavirus cases were also recently confirmed; a man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s, as well as a 42-year-old man in Nassau County on Long Island.

Mayor de Blasio told reporters that the quarantines are just the beginning and both mandatory quarantine orders and voluntary quarantine requests are likely to increase.

“We’re going to get more and more mandatory as needed,” said de Blasio.

Coronavirus testing is now mandatory for all NYC teachers, health professionals, and emergency responders at risk of catching the virus, those who refuse will be put on mandatory quarantine at home.

