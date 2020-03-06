Andrew Yang makes a pitch for Joe Biden to choose him as Vice President

Hate It Or Love It? Andrew Yang Makes Pitch To Be Joe Biden’s Vice President Running Mate [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Democratic Presidential Candidates Participate In Last Debate Of 2019

Joe Biden appears to be in the catbird seat when it comes to the one-on-one battle he’s about to do with Senator Bernie Sanders to win the Democratic nomination for President of the United States.

The one potentially campaign-changing variable that remains to be seen is Biden’s choice for Vice Presidential running mate.

While many speculate that Kamala Harris and Stacey Abrams will get a call, there is one person who would like to throw his name in the hat.

Andrew Yang. The former candidate appeared on TMZ Live yesterday and made a pitch as to why he’s a great choice for VP.

Would a “Vice President” Yang ring bells for you?

Categories: Bolitics, News

