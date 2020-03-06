Feeling Cookie’s Crimson Locks? TPH Hair Care Founder Taraji Rocks Red Ringlets [Photos]

Taraji P. Henson’s got a new look. The “Empire” actress was spotted at American Express’ ExpressThanks Pop Up Cafe at Grand Central Station today, March 06, 2020 wearing fire-engine red roots.

Taraji’s appearance was part of American Express celebrating National Employee Appreciation Day. The redhead hottie is encouraging people to #ExpressThanks through personalized posts on social media and Taraji’s personally recognizing employees with her own surprise and delight appreciation notes.

“Having worked a number of jobs across a variety of industries, I’ve seen first-hand the positive impact of ensuring employees feel appreciated for their work,” said the actress. “I’m excited to join American Express to #ExpressThanks to highlight the importance of showing appreciation for the everyday contributions people make.”

If you’re feeling Taraji’s ‘do its courtesy of hairstylist Tym Wallace…

and it perfectly aligns with the launch of Taraji’s TPH Hair Care line at Target. The products center around hair health and Taraji told Allure, that she felt compelled to launch the line after initially neglecting her own hair health in the past. She also stressed that the line is inclusive of all hair types and hairstyles.

“It’s about scalp care — and serving looks,” said Taraji. “TPH was born out of my “Master Cleanse” hair product I made for myself. For me, hair is nothing if you don’t have a clean scalp.” “But I don’t want people to think that this is a line that is just targeted at natural hair. This line is also for wigs. It’s for installs, braids, locs, straight hair, curly hair — hair needs moisture. Anything I do, even if it’s with movies, I don’t want it to just be a Black movie, or the Black this or that. Yes, I’m a Black woman, and I’m always going to stick up for us first because we get left behind, but I want this to be all-inclusive. Why not?”

What do YOU think about Taraji’s fire engine red roots???

Are YOU feelin’ this hairstyle???