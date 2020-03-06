So Much Respect: Lil Wayne Reveals What Kobe Bryant & His Legacy Really Meant To Him [Video]

Even though we’ve had a few more weeks to process Kobe Bryant’s death, the whole situation still doesn’t seem real, and celebrities are still paying tribute to the fallen legend. In a new interview for MTV, Lil Wayne talked about his late friend, expressing admiration for Bryant’s work ethic and his tenacious spirit.

“As a kid, being a fan, watching him on TV, and going to a game and just not knowing him at all—and just being a super fan and knowing, ‘Wow he’s really that person off the court in every situation in life.’” Wayne told the host. “He really has that mentality, just relentless in everything and he strives to be the best in everything. It’s impossible to have a conversation with him and walk away from that conversation not trying to be better at something.”

The rapper also touched on Kobe’s legacy, saying that the thing he admired the most is “how it evolved.”

“He became a champion. It’s very hard to become a champion. Not to mention, he did it again—not to mention, he did it again—not to mention, he did it again and then again,” the rapper recalled. “The admiration comes from after all that… You listen to Vanessa talk at the [memorial] in Staples Center the other night, and now you get the full rounding of it. You hear how he was a perfect dad, he was a great dad, and you hear how he was this and that, but you gotta hear that from his children and his wife. Vanessa spoke, and you hear that from her. And you see, OK, that’s when you’re not hearing it no more; you’re listening. And then when you listen to Vanessa speak about it, and that’s when it just comes full circle, and that’s what his legacy was to me. He was, again, relentless and strived to be the best in every single lane there was in life.”

Check Out Lil Wayne’s full interview down below: