Rapper Blacc Zacc Drops Carolina Narco Album + Joins Moneybagg Yo On Tour

Known as the “The Richest Rapper in South Carolina,” hip hop artist Blacc Zacc (South Coast Music Group/Interscope Records) just announced the release of his debut album, Carolina Narco.

The 11-track effort includes the recently released title track, “Carolina Narco,” and its follow-up track, “Make A Sale.” With appearances from Moneybagg Yo, Yo Gotti, Stunna 4 Vegas and DaBaby, each song remains true to theme as the artists rap about hustling, money and the street life. Blacc Zacc showcases his lyrical agility and impressive technique as he works to provide each track with its own unique appeal; from the upbeat club sounds of “Coccy” ft. Stunna 4 Vegas to the more melodic “All Day.” The album features production by Young Kio, OG Parker, Romano and more. Listen to Carolina Narco HERE.

In addition to his album release, Blacc Zacc is blessing fans with the release of his video, “Make A Sale” with Moneybagg Yo. Directed by Gabe Hostetler, the video details the artist’s narcotics operation as detectives remain on his chase. The video serves as the perfect follow-up to Blacc Zacc’s “Carolina Narco” visual, which ended in him smoothly evading arrest. You can watch the video for “Make A Sale” below.

Blacc Zacc is one of Interscope Records newest signees, via South Coast Music Group; also home to Charlotte artist, DaBaby. Blacc Zacc has gained attention through several mixtapes, including, Trappin Like Zacc, which was released via Interscope Records in July 2019. He has positioned himself as an artist to watch through his music, stage performances and a slew of personable interviews. Blacc Zacc will be joining Moneybagg Yo on tour, which kicks off on March 13th at Limelight Nightclub in Indianapolis, IN.