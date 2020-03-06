Picture Perfect Pairing: #LoveIsBlind’s Lauren & Cameron Continue Sweetly Swirly Press Tour

Your unproblematic faves are still picture perfect. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are continuing to sizzle their #LoveIsBlind press tour in #CouplesGoal worthy LEWKS. After already sizzling NYC in matching outfits earlier this week…

the couple showed off another set of screen lickable street style ensembles.

The couple’s been getting styled by Candace Hokett (@CXStlyes) who dressed Lauren in a red and fuchsia Chelsea And Walker top and skirt with gold Jessica Rich stilettos while Cameron rocked a royal blue suit and Dita eyewear shades.

While in their eye-catching outfits the couple stopped by The TODAY Show and told hosts Jenna and Willie all about their harmonious marriage. Remember, they’re not new to this—they’ve been secretly married sine 2018.

That same day Lauren also donned a baby pink suit while announcing that she’s hit 1million followers on Instagram.

“FAMILY!!! We are 1 million STRONG! OMG 😱😭💕 this week has been such a special time in my life. Spreading the word to the world about Love and happiness has been truly a blessing,” she captioned a pic of the announcement.

Did YOU watch Netflix’s “Love Is Blind”??? What do YOU think about Lauren and Cameron looking picture perfect once again???