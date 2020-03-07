Do Better: Jets Baller Quinnen Williams Arrested For Attempting To Board Flight With A Fire Arm

Jets Player Quinnen Williams Arresting For Attempting To Board Flight With Fire Arm

New York Jets baller Quinnen Williams was arrested this week after he tried to board a commercial flight at Laguardia Airport in New York City.

The reason for the arrest is something anyone working, living, or even visiting New York should know better than to try: attempting to board a plane with a firearm in his possession. For example, in the peak of Lil Wayne’s career with the best lawyers money can buy, the rapper still ended up serving a year at Rikers Island for the same crime. It’s just something New York has never played about and will always take seriously, as they should.

Even though Williams did have a permit for the Glock 19 pistol he was caught with, it was from the state of Alabama, which is where he played college ball. His next court date is scheduled for March 25th. The Jets have yet to respond to his arrest, however, he hasn’t had the best start with the team despite his four-year contract with $32.5 million fully guaranteed.