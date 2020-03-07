LAPD Tosses Sex Offender Registration Charges Against Kenneth Petty, But Federal Case Still Active

Kenneth Petty seems to be in the clear, in Los Angeles at least, after turning himself into authorities last week. Nicki Minaj’s hubby had been charged for failing to register as a sex offender, now LAPD has decided to toss the case. His federal case, however, is still pending.

According to The Blast, Kenny appeared in Los Angeles County Superior Court over the matter and the charges against him were dropped. Apparently, the district attorney thinks he’ll have his day in federal court soon over similar charges so following through seemed redundant.

“The case was dismissed today because he is facing a similar charge in federal court,” a rep for the D.A’s office tells The Blast.

In other words, he will still be prosecuted Federally and faces the same amount of time behind bars. Yikes!

So far, Nicki Minaj has not commented on her hubby’s legal woes.