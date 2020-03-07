Coupled Up: Pierre “Pee” Thomas Is Smashing Tommie Lee To Quality Control Smithereens

There’s a new couple on the Atlanta horizon according to TMZ, and they’re both pretty known on the entertainment scene. Tommie Lee and “Pee” Thomas.

A source tells TMZ that Tommie’s known Pee for years, meeting in Atlanta long before he blew up as an executive in the music industry. Apparently, these two have been seeing each other off and on for several years, says TMZ. Now they are officially an item.

Tommie is the first woman we’ve seen Pee dating since his nasty breakup with IG model Lira Galore. Pee and Lira are currently involved in a messy child custody battle. In the court docs, Pee has accused Lira of using drugs while Lira claims he needs a psych evaluation.

Meanwhile, Tommie Lee has been pretty quiet on the dating scene since being linked to defamed fashion stylist Ian Connor. Recently, however, the 35-year-old was spotted lusted at NBA Young Boy, 20, on IG live.

Are YOU here for Tommie and Pee as a couple?