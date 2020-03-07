Got Milk? Doja Cat Performs A Calcium-Enriched Version Of ‘Hot Pink’ Single “Streets” For VEVO Lift [Video]

Doja Cat can appear on our computer, phone, TV, radio, and smoke signal every single day. There will never be enough.

The super thicc rapper/songstress took her talents and thigh meats to VEVO recently for a live performance of the Hot Pink single “Streets”

Doja, the moo-cow matriarch, appears in a large tub of what can only be described as milk while wearing a pearl-studded bra and panties set. We couldn’t be more grateful.

Press play down below to check it out

Hate it or love it?