Doja Cat performs a live version of her 'Hot Pink' album track "Streets"
Got Milk? Doja Cat Performs A Calcium-Enriched Version Of ‘Hot Pink’ Single “Streets” For VEVO Lift [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Doja Cat can appear on our computer, phone, TV, radio, and smoke signal every single day. There will never be enough.
The super thicc rapper/songstress took her talents and thigh meats to VEVO recently for a live performance of the Hot Pink single “Streets”
Doja, the moo-cow matriarch, appears in a large tub of what can only be described as milk while wearing a pearl-studded bra and panties set. We couldn’t be more grateful.
Press play down below to check it out
Hate it or love it?
