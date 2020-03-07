Actress Drew Sidora Fired After Getting Hurt During “Set If Off” Performance; Plans To Sue (Exclusive)

Talk about being kicked while you’re down.

Actress Drew Sidora is preparing to sue a Houston promoter after she said she was fired when she suffered a severe leg injury while performing in the play, “Set It Off.”

As an audience watched, Sidora tore her Achilles muscle while on stage performing “Set It Off,” which also stars Da Brat and Keisha Knight Pulliam. Her co-stars had to help her off stage and a medic treated her on the scene, her spokesman confirmed to BOSSIP.

Sidora later underwent emergency surgery and is now recuperating at home, spokesman Dominic Friesen told BOSSIP.

However, Sidora said when she told play producer Je’Caryous Johnson of Je’Caryous Johnson Entertainment LLC, he promptly fired her.

The actress, who is known for her roles in “Step Up,” Disney’s “That’s So Raven,” and “White Chicks,” is working on her recovery and hopes to resume her role in the play as it makes its way to its next stop in Chicago.

“I really wanted to continue in the play but under counsel and medical orders, I cannot perform and injure myself any worse,” Sidora told BOSSIP in a statement. “I thank everyone who has sent support and come out to see the play in the past couple of weeks and I root for all my castmates.”

Sidora’s lawyer sent Johnson a demand letter about a week ago but hasn’t yet received a response. We’ve reached out to Johnson for comment.

Friesen, Sidora’s spokesman, said Johnson never reached out to her to make sure she was OK. The only time he got in touch was to let her know she was let go. Now, she’s prepared to sue Johnson and his company.