Jesus Take The Wheel: Police Department Willing To Help Test Meth For Coronavirus

According to WFLA, a Florida police department wanted you to know that if you purchased any illegal street drugs, you can bring it to their station to get it tested for coronavirus.

You read that correctly.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department reportedly posted the hilarious announcement on their Facebook page late last week. The post issued a “warning” that if you recently bought cocaine, meth, heroin, or any other illegal street drugs in their area that it may potentially be contaminated with coronavirus.

The police department post urged those to bring their drugs to the police department for “free testing.” If you’re uncomfortable going to the police department however, the cops said they will come to you — in the privacy of your own home!

The next day, many of the dozens of police departments that either shared the post or wrote one similar to it updated it after almost instantly drawing the attention and criticism from individuals who either believed the post was legitimate or those who thought the department should not be joking about the virus.