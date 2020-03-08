Louisiana High School Principal Demands Students Text Photos Of Their Prom Dresses Before Purchasing

According to NBC News, a principal in Louisiana made it clear that any girl attending prom will need to send her a picture of their outfit for approval beforehand. The text also singled out male students’ off-campus dates.

Parents of students attending Southwood High School in Shreveport were not particularly happy with Kim Pendleton for her new rules that were sent in a text message.

“As you begin shopping for your attire, please make sure you do not purchase any clothes that are sheer or revealing in any manner..”

She also he message also advised against showing “excess cleavage or skin.”

“Prior to purchasing an outfit, I will need you to send me a picture of you in the outfit with your name and grade,” the message said. “Once I approve the outfit, you may purchase it. The approved outfit is the only one you will be allowed to wear to prom.”

Pendleton, a new principal to the school, reportedly didn’t want to start any problems.

“In communicating the guidelines for appropriate conduct and dress, which are similar to what schools and districts require across the country, a decision was made to proactively work with families to ensure parents would not spend money on a dress which would be turned away for being inappropriate.”

Although the school said it received positive feedback about the policy from students and parents, some on social media took exception with the principal’s requiring only female students to seek approval for their prom attire.

The pre-approval policy has now been scrapped.

“It is no longer a requirement for students to have preapproval for their formal dress prior to prom. Any student and parent who may have doubts are welcome to send in their photo or show the dress in person,” the Caddo Parish Public Schools said in a statement.