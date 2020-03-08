Video Of Little Ariyonna Calling Herself ‘Ugly’ Goes Viral, Internet Reacts With Pure Positivity

From a sad moment to #blackgirlmagic.

A viral video is dominating the Internet of a little black girl calling herself “so ugly.” Over the weekend a clip hit the net of a 4-year-old girl named Ariyonna being encouraged by a hairdresser after she was seen looking in the mirror and being discouraged.

Lil Wave Daddy shared the video of a crying Ariyonna on her page and the moment racked up millions of views. In it, Wave Daddy holds the little girl as she cries and encourages her.

“You are so pretty, you hear me? You are too cute, you got the prettiest little dimples. You are NOT ugly,” says Wave Daddy, real name Shabria. “ou have this beautiful chocolate skin, you are so gorgeous. How many people got two dimples? NOBODY! Lemme see you smile!”

The moment has garnered support for Wave Daddy from fans celebs and artwork for Ariyonna is trending under the hashtag #ArtWorkForAriyonna.

In a follow-up post, Shabria shared a video of Ariyonna calling herself beautiful.