Ariyonna Hairdresser Video
Video Of Little Ariyonna Calling Herself ‘Ugly’ Goes Viral, Internet Reacts With Pure Positivity
From a sad moment to #blackgirlmagic.
A viral video is dominating the Internet of a little black girl calling herself “so ugly.” Over the weekend a clip hit the net of a 4-year-old girl named Ariyonna being encouraged by a hairdresser after she was seen looking in the mirror and being discouraged.
Lil Wave Daddy shared the video of a crying Ariyonna on her page and the moment racked up millions of views. In it, Wave Daddy holds the little girl as she cries and encourages her.
“You are so pretty, you hear me? You are too cute, you got the prettiest little dimples. You are NOT ugly,” says Wave Daddy, real name Shabria. “ou have this beautiful chocolate skin, you are so gorgeous. How many people got two dimples? NOBODY! Lemme see you smile!”
View this post on Instagram
While doing her hair she had alllll the energy in the world then out of nowhere she stares at herself and gets soooo discouraged 😢 it broke my heart into pieces because she has the GREATEST energy and the most beautiful smile and heart ! She comes from a great home & loving mother . I just think when kids go to school they learn and pick up sooo much different things that they don’t know the definition but they know the feeling ! Keep her in your prayers and keep lifting up our future !!!
The moment has garnered support for Wave Daddy from fans celebs and artwork for Ariyonna is trending under the hashtag #ArtWorkForAriyonna.
In a follow-up post, Shabria shared a video of Ariyonna calling herself beautiful.
“The Queen Has Risen,” wrote Shabria.
“I gave her a quote to resite and now she won’t stop saying “I’m Black & Beautiful” 😍 Devil you won’t steal this baby joy ! Thank you to everyone who sent kind words to Ariyonna 💕 today she’s more confident and vibrant like any other day but just more of it.”
View this post on Instagram
I gave her a quote to resite and now she won’t stop saying “I’m Black & Beautiful” 😍 Devil you won’t steal this baby joy ! Thank you to everyone who sent kind words to Ariyonna 💕 today she’s more confident and vibrant like any other day but just more of it ! God is def moving in this place ! Pray for your kids even if they’re not yours . Pray for em anyway !
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.