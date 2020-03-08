“She AIN’T Invited To The Cookout”: Halle Berry Isn’t Trying To Get To Know Her Distant Relative Sarah Palin

We’ve all got some distant family members we know absolutely nothing about, even Halle Berry.

Over the weekend, the actress ended up responding to a tweet that included some interesting–and completely random–information about her extended family tree. The post in question was included in a thread by Daily Blast Live, which listed different celebrities you probably didn’t know were actually related. Included in the thread was a connection between Larry David and Sen. Bernie Sanders; Kerry Washington and former Secretary of State Colin Powell; even Hillary Clinton and Madonna and reportedly relatives

Halle Berry found herself on this list, and unfortunately for the actress, it connected her to former Alaska governor and vice-presidential candidate, Sarah Palin.

“This pair shares roots that may seem like they’re from different trees,” the tweet read, “but @halleberry and former VP candidate @SarahPalinUSA are distant relatives — though the actual connection is unclear.”

Once the tweet made its way over to Berry’s timeline, she didn’t deny that the two were related in some way, but definitely didn’t leave her feelings toward Palin up for interpretation.

“She may be on the tree but she ‘AINT invited to the cookout,” she wrote along with a laughing emoji.

Hey, you can’t pick family, but you most definitely can pick who’s invited to the family reunion.

Even though Berry used this thread as a way to get off a quick joke, it looks like this wasn’t the first time she’s heard this information about her family tree. The actress actually revealed that she and Sarah Palin were distant relatives back in 2012, during an interview for Cloud Atlas with her co-star, Tom Hanks.

“You want to know who I’m related to? Sarah Palin!” Berry asked.

“No!” reporter Jerry Penacoli replied.

“That’s what I said, ‘Noooo!'” Berry answered. “Some twisted way … Somebody sent me this information that she was my distant [relative].”

