Jay-Z Has A Guys Night Out At The Lakers Game

Courtside Carter: Jay-Z, Michael B. Jordan, Dwyane Wade And More Hit The Lake Show

- By Bossip Staff
Jay-Z at the Lakers game

Source: London Entertainment / SplashNews / Splash News

Friday night Jay-Z was among a group of who’s who sitting courtside as the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hov sat with longtime homie and business associate Emory Jones and was also photographed chopping it up with Michael B Jordan on the sideline.

Jay-Z at the Lakers game

Source: London Entertainment / SplashNews / Splash News

Besides MJB and Jay-Z, Dwyane Wade was also at the game. So were bigtime writer/TV producer Dick Wolf and media boss Byron Allen.

Check out more photos from the game below:

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: NBA

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.