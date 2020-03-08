Courtside Carter: Jay-Z, Michael B. Jordan, Dwyane Wade And More Hit The Lake Show

Friday night Jay-Z was among a group of who’s who sitting courtside as the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hov sat with longtime homie and business associate Emory Jones and was also photographed chopping it up with Michael B Jordan on the sideline.

Besides MJB and Jay-Z, Dwyane Wade was also at the game. So were bigtime writer/TV producer Dick Wolf and media boss Byron Allen.

Check out more photos from the game below: