DaAssaulter: DaBaby Brutally Slaps Female Fan, Says She Hit Him First

Another day, another incident with DaBaby unfortunately not keeping his hands to himself. This time, the Charlotte rapper has been caught on camera violently assaulting a woman at his concert. Footage hit the Internet late Saturday of DaBaby at his “Up Close N Personal” tour in Tampa show walking in with his security in tow.

In the clip, you can see a woman recording DaBaby before he cocks back and slaps her in the face.

DaBaby slaps a woman as he’s walking through a crowd of people. pic.twitter.com/bx6Ds717iu — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) March 8, 2020

Out. of. pocket.

Apparently, the woman tapped DaBaby with her phone, which the rapper says justifies him hitting her.

“I got $10K for whoever got a good angle of shawty hitting in my eye with her phone,” said DaBaby on his Insta-Story. “Who know shawty government name so my lawyer can get active,” he added.

TMZ reports that when fans realized that DaBaby hit the woman they began to boo him and the concert never took place. Fans are now threatening to “cancel” him.

This incident comes after DaBaby was recently arrested for beating and robbing a man in Miami of his cellphone, credit card and cash. He was also seen on camera assaulting a Beverly Hills hotel employee for recording video of his child, threw a punch at a fan who tried to snatch his chain, beat the pants off an aspiring rapper (literally) and killed a man (in self-defense) at Walmart.

Sheesh.

This female fan slap story is still developing, but we’re sure the woman will come forward presumably with a lawsuit in tow. Expect to hear MUCH more about this soon.

****UPDATE****

DaBaby’s apologized and said he didn’t know the person he hit was a woman.