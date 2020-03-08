Family Business: Zaya Wade Walks Her First Red Carpet In The Cutest Coordinating Fits With Supportive Parents Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Just as they’ve always done, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union made their support for their daughter, Zaya, all the way clear with their black and white suits, which both featured pink and green pops of color that perfectly complemented hers.

The recently-retired NBA star was wearing a black and white blazer and a bright pink shirt, while the actress donned a similar suit in inverted colors, along with a touch of green across the front. Standing between them is 12-year-old Zaya, who is wearing a matching green suit and pink purse paired with a bright pink stripe across the front of her pants.

Dwyane and Gabrielle being supportive of their children is nothing new, but still, the baller made his stance known by posting about the incredible night the next morning on Instagram.

“Zaya how does that custom @richfresh feel??? Last night was a dope experience for our family,” he wrote under a picture of their matching ensembles. “The Truth Awards was created to recognize and highlight the accomplishments of the Black LGBTQ+ community and its allies. In doing so, they increase the awareness of there contributions to Society, Popular Culture and the Arts, and help refocus the lens through which they are seen. The Truth Awards also provides funding for scholarships that supports educational opportunities for youth in the LGBTQ+ community!”

In another post, Dwyane shared a picture of Zaya on her own, complimenting his daughter for “emerg[ing] as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community.” He also reminded fans that this was Zaya’s first red carpet, saying he and his wife “couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her.”