Mommy-Daughter Preciousness: Apryl Jones Celebrates A’Mei’s 4th Birthday With Lipstick Themed Bash
Apryl Jones and Omarion’s little girl A’mei has turned 4 already! Omarion is on tour right now and made time to shout out his baby girl on Instagram for her big 4 b-day.
Daddy loves you. Turning 4! i’am so happy to be your dad. You so funny A’mei.
So sweet! A’mei’s birthday was made extra special thanks to her mama, Apryl. Over the weekend, the mother of two went all out for her baby girl’s birthday celebration, giving A’mei a popping lipstick theme.
The decor was all shades of reds and pinks, with inflated lipstick balloons all around. We’re guessing baby girls LOVES playing in mommy’s makeup.
Hit the flip for more of Apryl, her kids, and A’Mei’s beautiful birthday party photos.
At the party, guests enjoyed a cotton candy cart, photo booth, arts & crafts for the kiddies and even catered food. A’mei was all smiles, getting a manicure and eating cotton candy. Swipe and scroll down to see it.
A lipstick themed birthday idea came from A’mei being obsessed with lipsticks (chapstick, lipgloss etc) and all things glam. She’s so girly and a total princess! So, what better theme other than lipstick + spa treatment for her and her girls? #xtinamilanievents I love you A’mei! 💖💕 📸 @errisson_lawrence
Anything for my baby girl;) 💞 Thank you to my best friend @xtinamilani for creating such an amazing event and @liveloveplayla for your venue. Thank you to every vendor 💞 Balloons: @balloonandpaper Cotton candy cart: @twistedforsugar Photo booth: @flipbookfrenzy Kids arts and craft + spa @little_artist_party @theprettyprincessparty Food catering: @homemadebitescatering Cake: @shirinbakery Fruit cart: @roubikpartyplanning Sweets: @tasteful_delites
Can you believe it’s been four years already?! Happy Birthday, A’mei!
