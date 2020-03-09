Go Home, Aubrey: Pettiest Reactions To Drake Sitting Next To Savannah & LeBron At Bronny’s Game

If “what the hell is so funny” was a person 😂 pic.twitter.com/yLt9ZdpuKn — Sir-Franklin B. (@frankblvd) March 8, 2020

Gotta love Aubrey who got the internet going like only he can after sitting next to Savannah and LeBron at their son Bronny’s recent Sierra Canyon game in a seemingly normal courtside moment that spawned a hilarious new meme wave.

At this point, we all know Aubrey is a lovable DWEEB who isn’t really Savannah’s cup of Toronto tea based on her body language while he cackled it up with Bron during the game in a hilariously awkward sequence of events that gave us more of a glimpse into her personality.

Now, we could be dead wrong about Savannah and Drake’s relationship–hell, they could be good friends–but it’s wayyy more fun to speculate on a random interaction in public that, naturally, stirred up all sorts of petty hysteria across social media.

“W.I.F.E= Women Intercept Fun Everyday”- @DrunkUncTony https://t.co/IfC7rm6Yqo — The Game Is The Game 🏁🏁 (@CharmCity87) March 8, 2020

Peep the pettiest reactions to Drake sitting next to Savannah & Bron at Bronny’s game on the flip.