Black Widow Battles 97823839279 Bad Guys In Explosive Final Trailer
Black Widow Battles 978235373 Bad Guys & A Crafty Supervillain In Explosive Final Trailer
The long-awaited first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe centers around Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow who confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.
Oh yes, it’s lit and the final trailer delivers the goods:
Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina in the highly anticipated blockbuster directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.
“Black Widow” hits theaters May 1, 2020.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.