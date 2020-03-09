Black Widow Battles 978235373 Bad Guys & A Crafty Supervillain In Explosive Final Trailer

The long-awaited first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe centers around Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow who confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Oh yes, it’s lit and the final trailer delivers the goods:

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina in the highly anticipated blockbuster directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

“Black Widow” hits theaters May 1, 2020.