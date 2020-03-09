Black Widow Battles 97823839279 Bad Guys In Explosive Final Trailer

Black Widow Battles 978235373 Bad Guys & A Crafty Supervillain In Explosive Final Trailer

- By Bossip Staff
Black Widow poster

Source: Marvel-Disney

The long-awaited first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe centers around Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow who confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Oh yes, it’s lit and the final trailer delivers the goods:

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina in the highly anticipated blockbuster directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

“Black Widow” hits theaters May 1, 2020.

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: Entertainment, For Discussion, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.