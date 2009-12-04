Kelly Rowland Mad at Mathew Knowles and Beyonce For Lawsuit

Kelly Rowland is furious that she, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams have to head to Chicago on Tuesday for a lawsuit regarding copyright infringement. Flip the top back for more details.

The group will be facing a copyright infringement lawsuit for their song “Cater 2 U.” According to a source, Rowland blames the legal mess on Beyoncé’s father Mathew and his sneaky tactics for lining his daughter’s pockets with cash. Apparently, Mathew has a long history of trying to get songwriters to add Beyoncé’s name to songs she didn’t compose, just so she gets publishing royalties, and now it’s coming back to haunt him.

Kelly who at one point was cordial with Beyonce has since distanced herself from the Knowles family making things very tense. We have a feeling this could get real ugly.