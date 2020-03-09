Well…Okay: Amanda Bynes & Fiancé Paul Michael Break Up Only Weeks After Engagement

And just as quickly as it began, things are already over for Amanda Bynes and her fiancé, Paul Michael.

Three weeks after announcing their engagement on Instagram, the couple has broken up, according to reports from E! News.

After reportedly meeting last year, rumors of their relationship’s demise began after the 33-year-old actress deleted all photos and videos of Michael from her Instagram page. Even though Bynes and her now-ex-fiancé Michael appeared happy during a recent visit to IHOP caught by paparazzi, it seems like the couple’s relationship was plagued by a lot of drama behind the scenes.

E! News reports that Bynes’ parents–who are also her conservators–weren’t legally permitting her to wed Michael, which caused problems from the start. Her mother has been managing her finances since she first entered rehab years ago for drug addiction and mental health issues.

Bynes did talk about certain aspects of her conservatorship–including the expensive cost of her therapy–in a recent video on Instagram.

“There’s no reason why I shouldn’t go to a therapist who takes my insurance for $5,000 less a month. This is why I’ve asked to see the judge next week regarding this conservatorship issue.” She continued, “Thank you so much guys for hearing me out. I’m sorry that this is what I’m dealing with and I’m sorry that I put my problems onto the internet, but this is what life has come to. So thank you guys so much for always supporting me. Love you all. Peace out. I appreciate your love and support. Love you guys! Bye!”