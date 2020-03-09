Clownery Cuffs: Las Vegas Man Sentenced To 6 Months In Jail Over Disneyland Brawl

After that familial fisticuffs took place at the “happiest place on earth”, someone’s suffering the consequences. 34-year-old Avery Desmond Edwin Robinson pleaded guilty to a felony count of corporal injury on a cohabitant, a count of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, a count of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of criminal threats, five counts of battery and four counts of child abuse and endangerment for that Disneyland brawl reports 10News.com. Robinson accepted a plea bargain from Orange County Superior Court Judge Scott Steiner and was immediately sentenced to six months in jail.

In the July footage, he was seen on camera attacking his sister, brother-in-law, and girlfriend and accused of endangering his child and three other children. Police reported that after he was escorted out of the park he attempted to run over a Disneyland employee and threatened to kill his sister, even making a gun gesture with his hand.

His sister, Andrea Nicole Robinson, 41, and her husband, Daman Petrie, 44, failed to show in court and a warrant has been issued for their arrests reports 10NewsNow.

In addition to the six months in jail, Robinson will have to perform eight hours of community service and participate in a batters’ treatment program.

What. A. Mess.

