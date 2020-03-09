Djimon Hounsou & The Cast Of “A Quiet Place Part II” Stun At NYC World Premiere

“A Quiet Place Part II” stars Djimon Hounsou, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe and writer/director John Krasinski lit up the red carpet at last night’s World Premiere of the highly anticipated follow-up to 2019’s smash hit.

Held at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center in NYC, the star-studded premiere brought Hollywood glam to NYC at an uncertain time for major film releases that gets dicier by the day.

Peep the chilling trailer if you haven’t already:

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

“A Quiet Place Part II” hits theaters March 20.