BossipSoundz: Lil Yachty Links Up With Drake & DaBaby For “Oprah’s Bank Account” [Video]

Lil Yachty Links With Drake & DaBaby For “Oprah’s Bank Account”

Lil Yachty has been in headlines for all the wrong reasons for quite some time now. From allegedly writing a bad check for jewelry, to beating up a Rolling Loud attendee, it’s been all bad as of late. But what makes all the bad press go away? A hit record.

That’s exactly what Yachty is aiming for with his newest single, “Oprah’s Bank Account.” For the record, he enlisted the help of DaBaby and Drake, and with those two powerhouses on the same song, it’s clearly a lethal combination for a huge record. Drake and DaBaby do not play when it comes to visuals, and Yachty is known to deliver an entertaining video as well, so it’s no surprise that these three all got together for an Oprah show-themed video that really played up the comedic abilities of all three rappers.

Drake’s verse sees him acting as if he’s on Oprah’s legendary talk show while Yatchy plays “Boprah,” complete with a hilarious interview with Drake as he mispronounces Lil Yachty’s name and shades mumble rappers. DaBaby gets his own home visit from Boprah, also complete with an interview on top of his verse. The video also features sound bites from B Simone, Lil Yachty’s version of Oprah gifting everyone a boat, and Lil Yachty himself being interview by himself as he messes up a cooking segment before ordering some pizza for the crowd.

Checkout the hilarious visual down below because people are sure to be talking about this one for the nest couple of days, at least.