Girl, Stop: Adrienne Bailon Says She Doesn’t Wash Her Hands After Using The Bathroom At Home

The coronavirus is one of the deadliest viruses in recent memory, and aside from the media frenzy it’s causing, the most surprising thing it has brought forth is the bad hygiene habits a lot of people seem to practice. Stores all over the country are completely out of hand sanitizer, soap, paper towels, and toilet paper…and it seems like that’s because people are just now beginning to use these things instead of already using them daily.

The discussion on how to protect yourself from the virus came up as a topic of conversation on The Real, which is when one of the co-hosts, Adrienne Bailon, found the worst hill imaginable to die on. Adrienne revealed that she doesn’t wash her hands after using the bathroom when she’s at home–and not only that, she’s not going to start doing so now, either. Her reasoning was that it’s her house and her stuff, so what’s the point? Apparently, she thinks germs and viruses can’t make it through her front door. To make matters worse, she admits to not washing her hands after using the toilet for number 1 and number 2, because her hands aren’t touching anything, toilet paper is. It’s safe to say cleanliness clearly isn’t her number one priority.

Luckily, there were some voices of reason during this discussion. As Adrienne talked about her dirty habits and didn’t seem one bit ashamed, the rest of the hosts looked at Bailon in disgust throughout the entire conversation.

Take a look at her defending the nasty behavior in the video down below.

Adrienne Bailon said she doesn’t wash her hands after she uses the bathroom at home bc it’s her house 🥴 She dirty dirty 😷 pic.twitter.com/60Pup6I87F — Jemele’s Micros (@LeVyanBelle) March 8, 2020

Seriously, people, just wash your hands. It’s really not that hard.