Cease & De-Swirl: Loni Love Reveals She Made Her Vanilla King Sign A Non-Disclosure Agreement Because Of THIS

- By Bossip Staff

Loni Love is out to protect her brand, PERIOD! The talk show host revealed on a recent episode of The Real that she’s had her boo James Welsh sign a non-disclosure agreement. That means if their relationship ever goes sour, James can’t go around town telling all of their personal business…or she’ll sue!

We know it sounds extreme, but Loni has great reasons to protect herself. It seems like the thing to do in Hollyweird when the money is running low is to “tell-all” for a few coins. She’s just protecting herself in the long run.

“If you know you’re coming up in the world and things are happening, ’cause you notice how now, all of a sudden, like Jessica Simpson and all of them are writing these books and they’re telling their side of the story and everything? Possibly if they had an NDA, they couldn’t do that because that could ruin your brand. Somebody making false — not saying what {Simpson] is saying is false, but in general, it could really hurt your brand and could hurt you as a person. You might consider that.”

Loni then revealed she has this agreement with James in writing.

“I’m just saying. I have one,” she said. “I made James sign one. Because the NDA isn’t for him, it’s because of the people around him.”

