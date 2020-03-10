Monica Wishes Incarcerated Ex-Lover C-Murder A ‘Happy Birthday’ On Instagram

Monica Denise still loves her ex-boyfriend C-Murder — in an unconditional way at least. She sent him the sweetest birthday shout out last night. The singer was dripped in all camo, an ode to C-Murder in his days of performing with his No Limit Soldier crew and she snapped up photos in his old stomping grounds of Uptown, New Orleans.

In her message to C, she wanted him to know that his character and his acts of kindness were not forgotten and she even sent his daughter a b-day shout.

She wrote:

“It’s a real soldiers day… So the camo was more than intentional … Happy Birthday @trucmurder … I pray the next one you will spend free with your daughters! Gods Got it ! Not many know the man you are, so solid, took care of many that don’t even pay you a visit! I watched you pay college tuitions , pay for weddings, buy them homes & cars all while traveling them around the world , teaching us all right from wrong & what to stand on and why to stand on it ! Know the good you’ve done was not in vain … I hit Kermits so you could hear the band play through the phone on your day LOL !! C asks that everyone be Saints fans for his birthday 😂😂 Happy Birthday Big Dog , Mr Mr & Happy Belated to your twin @alexischelsea look at dat baby LOL”

Monica, 39 dated C-Murder, 48 around 1998. He’s been in prison since 2002. Ever since Monica has kept it cool with C even building a relationship with his daughters.

