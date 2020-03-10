LHHNY: Jenn Rejected Phresher’s Decade-Late Marriage Proposal, But Did They Really Split?

Last night on “Love and Hip Hop New York” Phresher and Jenn had a conversation about all that has been transpiring in their relationship the last few years and ultimately, Jenn chose to press “pause” on Phresher’s recent marriage proposal.

We don’t blame Jenn for saying “hold up” to Phresher after they’ve been together since teenagers. This season alone she’s had to deal with an alleged mistress who claimed that Phresher owed her tens of thousands of dollars and being disrespected by Phresher’s “artist” Jenneske. Jenn says she accepted the ring for the sake of not embarrassing Phresher but after a few days of reflecting, she thinks he needs to work on himself more.

Do YOU blame her? Here’s the moment:

Yikes! Phresher really didn’t react well to the concerns of a woman he claims he wants to marry, but id they REALLY split? Hit the flip to find out.