Right In The Feels: Thundercat Performs “Black Qualls” & Pays Tribute To Mac Miller On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ [Video]

Thundercat stopped through his hometown of Los Angeles, California on Monday to perform “Black Qualls” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The musician was in the headlines recently because of some famous guests that stopped by his concert, also in LA a couple days back. Brad Pitt has really been getting around recently, and on Saturday night, he was spotted at Thundercat’s show at The Wiltern with a mystery woman. Later, TMZ learned that the girl in the photos is Arrested Development actress Alia Shawkat, who has been linked romantically to Pitt in recent months–so it seems like the Thundercat concert was their most recent date night.

As far as the recent Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance goes, Thundercat brought his usual band along with him to perform “Black Qualls,” his latest single that dropped in the middle of January. At the tail end of the performance, they also played a portion of, “What’s The Use?” a song off Mac Miller’s last album before his death, Swimming. This little snippet was the perfect tribute to the late rapper, who was good friends and a longtime collaborator with Thundercat.

Check of the performance down below to see the magic for yourself: