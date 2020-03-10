Give Me My MONEY: Quarantined Passengers Sue Princess Cruise Lines For Exposing Them To Coronavirus

In a not-so-surprising turn of events, the coronavirus has made its way into a lawsuit.

A quarantined cruise that took off from California has been sued for allegedly putting passengers at risk, even though they already knew the virus had been unleashed on the ship.

Two elderly passengers currently on the Grand Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in the Bay Area waters for at least a week, Ronald and Eva Weissberger, just filed suit against the parent company, Princess Cruise Lines. In documents obtained by TMZ, the couple claims the cruise line was completely negligent in allowing them and thousands of other passengers get onboard in late February–especially when the ship’s staff knew at least 2 other passengers with coronavirus had just disembarked from a previous voyage, with at least one of them dying as a result.

The suit goes on to allege that Princess Cruise Lines had an awful screening process and claims that the new group of passengers were only asked to fill out a basic piece of paper stating if they were sick or not. Other than that, the Weissbergers claim there was no other testing in place. To make matters worse, the couple claims that at least 62 passengers onboard the current cruise were also on the prior infected voyage.