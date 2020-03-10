Random Ridiculousness: Pig Poops Out Pedometer And Ignites Big S#!tty Fire At An English Farm

BOSSIP has reported some utterly ridiculous stories in our day, but this one is in a league of its own.

According to NYDailyNews, a hungry hog set fire to a farm in England with some powderkeg poop. Apparently, this peckish pig swallowed a pedometer and when it came out the other end, the copper battery mixed with the steamy s#!t started a huge fire.

Firefighters from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service actually had to suit up and drive out to Leeds at 2pm last Saturday to “save the bacon”.

No animals or humans were harmed but it’s reported that the fire burned up tons of hay in addition to parts of four pigpens.

So essentially this spicy slab of bacon is homeless and we think that we can find a place of it to live…on our plate, on the grill, in a sandwich, atop a perfectly cooked burger. There are many options and we’d be more than happy to help.

Our hearts are big and our appetite is bigger.

For those wondering why the hell the pig ate a pedometer, in order to prove that the pigs are actually “free-range” they wear the step-counting devices to show that they have been roaming free without being caged.