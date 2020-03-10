Poor Thang: Kenya Moore Says THIS Is The Moment Marc Daly Decided To File For Divorce

Although she’s getting no sympathy from RHOA fans (and NeNe Leakes) for the dissolution of her marriage, Kenya Moore is speaking on her divorce.

During Sunday’s episode viewers saw the moment Kenya and her husband Marc Daly announced to the world that they’re splitting. The moment came after a contentious night at a charity event that Kenya says resulted in a scary fight in the back of an Uber.

“He ended up getting the Uber, we took off and then he was just like livid. He was like, ‘I didn’t even want you to come.’ Somehow I ruined his night. […] “The Uber driver asked him to get out of the car,” she claimed. “He asked him to leave … it got really out of hand and I told him he can’t come back here, just go.”

After the divorce announcement, Kenya tried to push through and went on the cast trip to Greece where she snubbed NeNe who tried to comfort her in the wake of the breakup.

On the RHOA aftershow Kenya also detailed the Uber fight, which is being called the moment Marc decided to call it quits on their marriage. According to Kenya, Marc is “indirect” about his anger and that shone through during his blowup.

“I just think when people argue it I argue about what’s what I’m actually feeling, my husband doesn’t-necessarily do that,” said Kenya. “He might be arguing with you about a pair of socks but we already know you’re not really mad about socks, you’re mad about something else. So he’s indirect, he’s indirect about what he’s angry about.”

She also detailed the moment NeNe tried to extend an olive branch to her in Greece. According to Kenya, she felt it wasn’t genuine as things often aren’t with the ladies of RHOA, so that’s why she shut it down.

“I thought this could be okay but in the back of my mind and what I told Cynthia and Kandi I just know that those girls are waiting to find a moment where I’m most vulnerable and to hit me with all they have regarding Marc,” said Kenya. “I think that everyone was very supportive initially but look I knew it was coming I just knew I know these girls and I know how cruel they are and I know that they will kick you while you’re down and I just knew that they were just going to find a moment to kick me.” […] “This is just not the right time,” she continued. “I think that is reasonable, I didn’t want to make it about me and NeNe, not on the first night. I just was not feeling it.”

Poor thang, or nah???

A number of people are pointing out her bad behavior when it comes to other people’s marriages and relationships and that pesky “karma” word keeps coming up. Her transgressions which played out publically on TV include her calling Porsha Williams’ Kordell Stewart’s “beard”, her fueling rumors that Kim Fields’ husband is gay, her drama with Apollo Nida and Phaedra Parks, and of course, that Tanya Sam “Cookie Lady” conundrum.

What do YOU think about Kenya’s fallout with Marc Daly?