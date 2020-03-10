Extra Mayo: Caucasian Trio Haim Is Performing Their New Album In Delis Across The U.S.

Caucasian Trio Haim Is Performing Their New Album In Delis Across The US

- By Bossip Staff

White lady trio Haim just announced that they’re going on tour–but this trek across America is a lot different than what most concert-goers are probably used to.

The band will be touring different delis across the country in honor of their new album, Women in Music Pt. III. They announced the move on Instagram, revealing that they were inspired to play their music in meat shops because of their very first gig way back when.

“Our first show ever was at canters deli in 2000 so we decided we want to play shows at different delis across America to celebrate our new record,” the band wrote on social media on Monday. “We’ve never done anything like this before so let’s all get together and eat some matzo ball soup and we’ll play you some songs live. Maybe some new ones??”

This past the weekend, before announcing the tour, the Haim sisters hinted at their Deli Tour by posting a photo to Instagram posing in front of Canter’s, a famous deli in Los Angeles. Throughout their journey, the band will hit delis in New York City, Washington DC, Chicago, Denver, and LA.

The delicatessens at which the women will be performing have yet to be announced, but the first show will take place in New York City on Tuesday.

Check out their announcement down below:

 

