You’re Trash: Minnesota Mother Drags 11-Year-Old Son Out Of Bunk Bed, Throws Him Off 4th Floor Balcony

Some people REALLY don’t deserve the right to procreate.

According to NBCNews, a Minnesota mother has been arrested and charged with throwing her 11-year-old son off the balcony of their 4th floor home after dragging him out of his bunk bed.

Neither the mother nor the child is being identified at this time.

St. Paul Police were called to the scene to address what they were told was a suicide attempt. They had no idea how evil a crime scene they were about to witness.

“He was injured pretty badly,” St. Paul Police spokesperson Steve Linders told KARE. “He had a broken femur, fractured jaw, and some serious head injuries.”

The boy was so injured that he couldn’t even explain what had happened to the police attempting to question him. Police only learned the truth after interviewing the victim’s younger sibling, the mother, and the mother’s girlfriend.

“They discovered that the mother had gone into the child’s bedroom, dragged him out of his bunk bed and threw him off the balcony,” Linders said. They lived on the fourth floor of the building.

The boy is expected to survive but who knows how he will recover and what his life will be going forward.

This lady is going under the jail.