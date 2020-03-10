Jesus Take The Wheel: InstaModel Arrested For Fatally Shooting Ex-Boyfriend 5 Times

A Florida Instamodel/influencer is in jail after authorities say she fatally shot her ex-boyfriend. Karina Corbalan, 23, was recently arrested after police found her kneeling over the lifeless body of Alejandro Sanchez, 28.

Sanchez was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he later died from his injuries.

Local 10 reports that Corbalan who was known to post sexy photos for her nearly 10K followers confessed to the crime. She reportedly told detectives that they had an argument earlier that morning regarding their relationship. A black Mercedes was also at the scene riddled with bullets.

The victim’s mother testified in court that Corbalan deserves to “pay” for her actions. She also launched a GoFundMe for her late son’s funeral costs noting that he was “funny and charming.”

“Alex was an amazing son, uncle, and brother who didn’t deserve any of this. Alex was funny, charming, goofy and loved playing with his nieces and just being at home. Please show your support by contributing in loving memory and celebration of his life. All donations will go to lawyer and court expenses.”

Corbalan faces a charge of second-degree murder and is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

Such a sad case.